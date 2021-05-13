Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

EPD stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

