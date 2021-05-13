Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. FormFactor also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $33.07 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.