Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $129.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $550.60 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

