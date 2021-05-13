Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $363.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the lowest is $316.97 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.