Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $465.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.67 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.