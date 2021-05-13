Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $1.98. Littelfuse posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders have sold 29,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,357 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.