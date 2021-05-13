Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.01 million to $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $97.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $115.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $113.78 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $138.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

