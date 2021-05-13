Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.28). REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 385,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,127. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

