Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,324. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

