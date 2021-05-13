Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $299.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day moving average is $284.70.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

