Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 48,515,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,701,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

