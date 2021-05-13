Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.52. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BALY opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.