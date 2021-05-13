Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 855,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,528. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.