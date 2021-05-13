Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.90 Million

Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $149.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.17 million and the lowest is $149.43 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $150.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $731.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $977.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.23 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

