Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.25 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $3,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

