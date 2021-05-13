Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $752.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.34 million to $780.10 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RH opened at $625.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.39.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

