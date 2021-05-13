Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $14.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $59.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.94 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

