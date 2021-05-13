Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on TALO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 93,437 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

