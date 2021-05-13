Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $2.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.