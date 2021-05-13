Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Announce $6.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.07. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $309.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.53.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

