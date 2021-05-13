Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

XHR traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 838,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,912. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

