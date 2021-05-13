Brokers Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN opened at $21.13 on Thursday. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.