Brokers Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,605. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

