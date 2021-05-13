Brokers Offer Predictions for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

