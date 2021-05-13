Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

IPAR opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 78.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2,209.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

