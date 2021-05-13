Brokers Offer Predictions for Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $31,671,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

