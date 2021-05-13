Brokers Set Expectations for Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

KRYS stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

