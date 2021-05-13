Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.34. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of -0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.