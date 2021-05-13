Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.14. 6,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,367. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day moving average is $357.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

