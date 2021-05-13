Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 4,245 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

