Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The company has a market cap of $219.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

