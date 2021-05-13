Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 261,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

