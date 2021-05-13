Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.