Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.81% of Brown & Brown worth $103,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

