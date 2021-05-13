Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$11.76. The company has a market cap of C$349.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.