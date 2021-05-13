Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$13.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective increased by analysts at Laurentian from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.58. 60,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11. The stock has a market cap of C$349.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.76.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.