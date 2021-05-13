BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

