BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.28 and a 200-day moving average of $348.01. The company has a market capitalization of $357.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

