BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 240,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

