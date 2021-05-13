BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,317 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

