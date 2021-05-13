BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 762 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $8.13 on Thursday, hitting $325.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.02. The firm has a market cap of $349.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

