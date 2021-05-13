BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,575. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

