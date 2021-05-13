BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.96. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.08 and a 12-month high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

