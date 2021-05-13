BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.85. 15,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

