BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.72. 51,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

