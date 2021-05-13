BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $3,179,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.42. 180,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

