BTIG Research Boosts MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 73,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.