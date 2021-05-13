BTIG Research Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $150.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

BlackLine stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,762. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,633 shares of company stock worth $14,663,602 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

