BTIG Research Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

