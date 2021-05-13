BTU Protocol (BTU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,363.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.60 million and approximately $5,363.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.